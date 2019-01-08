Monness Crespi & Hardt Reiterates Buy Rating for Methanex (MEOH)

Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a research report report published on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a $77.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MEOH. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Methanex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Methanex has a 1-year low of $45.48 and a 1-year high of $83.23.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Methanex had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 12.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,201,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,171,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Methanex by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,201,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,171,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Methanex by 15.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,437,000 after acquiring an additional 63,834 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Methanex in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Methanex by 8.3% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,079,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,076,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

