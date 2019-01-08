Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,513,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 109,718 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Monotype Imaging were worth $30,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,655,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,638,000 after purchasing an additional 497,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,819,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,145,000 after purchasing an additional 443,624 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging by 689.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 112,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 98,438 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 553,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 83,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 136,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 60,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

TYPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley set a $31.00 price target on shares of Monotype Imaging and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Monotype Imaging stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $662.60 million, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $26.75.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.65 million. Monotype Imaging had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Monotype Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Monotype Imaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.79%.

About Monotype Imaging

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

