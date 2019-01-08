Monotype Imaging (TYPE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TYPE. B. Riley set a $31.00 target price on shares of Monotype Imaging and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Monotype Imaging from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Monotype Imaging stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,775. The company has a market cap of $662.60 million, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.01. Monotype Imaging has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.65 million. Monotype Imaging had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monotype Imaging will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYPE. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Monotype Imaging by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Monotype Imaging by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Monotype Imaging by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monotype Imaging by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,819,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,145,000 after acquiring an additional 443,624 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Monotype Imaging by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monotype Imaging

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

