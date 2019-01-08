Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 249 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (CMS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.13. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $53.82.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 14.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CMS Energy news, insider Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $25,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $198,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 249 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (CMS)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/moody-national-bank-trust-division-acquires-249-shares-of-cms-energy-co-cms.html.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.