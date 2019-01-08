Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $3.22 Million Stake in Allergan plc (AGN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Allergan were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Allergan by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,702,000 after purchasing an additional 483,860 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Allergan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,917,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Allergan by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 131,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Allergan by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allergan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGN opened at $142.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $125.84 and a 1 year high of $197.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.21. Allergan had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGN. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allergan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.52.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

