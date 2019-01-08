Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stake in Westpac Banking Corp (WBK)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,426 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBK. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Westpac Banking by 28.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Westpac Banking by 5.0% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 64,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Westpac Banking by 19.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Westpac Banking by 6.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 54,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Westpac Banking by 3.4% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 112,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on WBK. Citigroup raised Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Westpac Banking stock opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.19. Westpac Banking Corp has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.6766 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.09%. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.44%.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

