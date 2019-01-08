Morgan Stanley Acquires 140,675 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of PRA Health Sciences worth $51,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,126,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.56.

PRAH opened at $91.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a twelve month low of $79.20 and a twelve month high of $121.98.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $717.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.63 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

