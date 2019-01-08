Morgan Stanley Analysts Give TransUnion (TRU) a $66.00 Price Target

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has been assigned a $66.00 price objective by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TransUnion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

Shares of TRU stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.15 and a 1-year high of $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $603.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.92 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 18.98%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $105,294.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,115.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Neenan sold 29,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $1,789,228.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,029 shares in the company, valued at $9,337,829.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,661 shares of company stock worth $10,943,016. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

