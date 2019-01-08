Morgan Stanley Has $52.90 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of HCA Healthcare worth $52,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 98.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,907,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419,134 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,474,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,078,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,361,000 after acquiring an additional 80,081 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,460,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,023,000 after acquiring an additional 138,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,834,000 after acquiring an additional 324,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.14.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $709,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total transaction of $97,648.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,211.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,147. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HCA opened at $124.44 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $84.92 and a 1-year high of $147.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 73.71%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

