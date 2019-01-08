Morgan Stanley Trims S&P Global (SPGI) Target Price to $186.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $202.00 to $186.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $242.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.50.

SPGI stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.58. The stock had a trading volume of 77,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,631. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $156.68 and a 1-year high of $217.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.10. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 340.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $41,289.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

