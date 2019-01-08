Msci Inc (MSCI) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) – Analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Msci in a research report issued on Friday, January 4th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.46. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Msci’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.91 million. Msci had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 29.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Msci from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 price target on Msci and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Msci from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.67.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $147.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. Msci has a 1-year low of $131.26 and a 1-year high of $184.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Msci during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Msci in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Msci by 8,437.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 69,947 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Msci by 113.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Msci in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

