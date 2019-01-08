Msci (MSCI) Price Target Cut to $165.00

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Msci from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 price target on shares of Msci and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Msci has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.67.

NYSE MSCI opened at $148.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Msci has a 1 year low of $131.26 and a 1 year high of $184.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.06. Msci had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 121.45%. The firm had revenue of $357.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Msci will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Commerce Bank increased its position in Msci by 10.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Msci by 11.2% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Msci by 3.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 13,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Msci by 3.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors increased its position in Msci by 16.9% during the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 2,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

