MYR Group (MYRG) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie raised shares of MYR Group to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut shares of MYR Group to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Nomura raised shares of MYR Group to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 target price on shares of MYR Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYRG stock opened at $30.20 on Monday. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $483.69 million, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.48.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). MYR Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $399.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. MYR Group’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in MYR Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 312,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.