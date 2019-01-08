Nasdacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $10.05 Million (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $10.05 million and $154,398.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00012880 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00001015 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded down 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 19,065,170 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.