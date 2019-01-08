National Bank Financial Downgrades BCE (BCE) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on BCE from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised BCE from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BCE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.50.

BCE stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.40. BCE has a 52 week low of $38.75 and a 52 week high of $47.47.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.574 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. BCE’s payout ratio is 86.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BCE by 11.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,817,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,384,000 after buying an additional 1,271,570 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in BCE by 2.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,025,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,223,000 after buying an additional 272,114 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in BCE by 1.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,084,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,538,000 after buying an additional 98,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in BCE by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,072,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,115,000 after buying an additional 220,625 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,072,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,115,000 after buying an additional 220,625 shares during the period. 42.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

