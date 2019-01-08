National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) Holdings Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.14% of National Bank worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBHC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in National Bank by 16.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of National Bank by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of National Bank by 52.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank stock opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. National Bank Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $987.04 million, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. National Bank’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Stephens set a $41.00 target price on National Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 15,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $527,792.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,044 shares in the company, valued at $15,309,464.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/national-bank-holdings-corp-nbhc-holdings-boosted-by-wells-fargo-company-mn.html.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.