National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NTIOF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. TD Securities restated a hold rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $43.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.28. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 18.58%. On average, research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

