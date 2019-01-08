National Retail Properties (NNN) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut National Retail Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NYSE NNN opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $51.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 18.01 and a current ratio of 18.01.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.20). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $155.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Retail Properties news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $243,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,980.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $307,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,334,194.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,715 shares of company stock worth $974,869 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,827,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,146,000 after buying an additional 338,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,699,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $972,590,000 after purchasing an additional 141,277 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,672,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,694,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,409,000 after purchasing an additional 509,019 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,345,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,119,000 after purchasing an additional 53,890 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned 2,847 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

