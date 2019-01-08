Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Redfin (RDFN)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Cowen set a $21.00 price objective on Redfin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zelman & Associates lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of RDFN opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. Redfin has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a current ratio of 8.57.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $150,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $158,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,606.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,655 shares of company stock valued at $917,001. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Redfin by 29.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,056,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Redfin by 29.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,056,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,101 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter worth approximately $107,820,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Redfin by 33.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,210 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Redfin by 14.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,762,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,357,000 after purchasing an additional 478,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

