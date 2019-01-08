Netflix (NFLX) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie set a $410.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $470.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.04.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $17.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $315.34. The stock had a trading volume of 18,596,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,142,276. The company has a market capitalization of $129.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. Netflix has a twelve month low of $206.91 and a twelve month high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.86, for a total transaction of $337,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 21,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $7,361,323.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,234.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,014 shares of company stock valued at $84,642,560 in the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,021.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 225.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

