Netflix (NFLX) Price Target Cut to $375.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $470.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Macquarie set a $388.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Nomura reissued a neutral rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $365.04.

Netflix stock opened at $315.34 on Monday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $206.91 and a twelve month high of $423.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $129.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 63,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.12, for a total transaction of $15,226,004.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,147 shares in the company, valued at $15,226,004.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.86, for a total value of $337,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,014 shares of company stock valued at $84,642,560 in the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $62,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2,021.4% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 112.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

