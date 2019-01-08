Netko 24 Hour Volume Hits $0.00 (NETKO)

Netko (CURRENCY:NETKO) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Netko has a total market cap of $40,671.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Netko was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Netko has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. One Netko coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009017 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025180 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.02187670 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008989 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00164679 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00227574 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.50 or 0.12186600 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Netko Coin Profile

Netko (NETKO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 8th, 2017. Netko’s total supply is 6,935,740 coins. The official website for Netko is netko.tech. Netko’s official Twitter account is @NetkoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Netko

Netko can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

