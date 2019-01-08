Neumark Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,928.00 (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Neumark has a total market capitalization of $9.37 million and approximately $3,928.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neumark token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00005024 BTC on major exchanges including BitBay, Liqui, HitBTC and YoBit. In the last seven days, Neumark has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025184 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.02158189 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00166556 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00226154 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024878 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Neumark Token Profile

Neumark’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 70,082,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,127,232 tokens. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org. Neumark’s official website is neufund.org.

Neumark Token Trading

Neumark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Liqui, HitBTC and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neumark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

