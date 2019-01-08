Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.38 Million

Brokerages expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will post $127.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.07 million to $133.70 million. Neurocrine Biosciences reported sales of $94.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $442.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $405.60 million to $452.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $641.98 million, with estimates ranging from $531.60 million to $710.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 149.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $140.00 price target on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price target on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.62.

NBIX traded up $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.55. 29,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,075. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $126.98.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $106,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $1,716,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,204,191 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $127,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 295.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 283.7% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

