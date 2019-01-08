Neutral Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ford Motor (F) Stock Price

Headlines about Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have been trending neutral this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ford Motor earned a news sentiment score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Ford Motor's analysis:

NYSE F opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $34.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.02.

In other news, Director Ray T. Charley bought 4,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

