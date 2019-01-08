New Jersey Resources (NJR) Lowered to Sell at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $44.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.76. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $647.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.70%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $47,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 23.3% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

