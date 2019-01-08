New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 100 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMG. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $2,100,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 636.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 118,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.05, for a total transaction of $55,846,819.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $550.00 price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $573.00 to $527.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.41.

NYSE:CMG opened at $485.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 73.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.51 and a 52 week high of $530.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 3.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 2,424 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

