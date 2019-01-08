New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 400 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,248 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cognios Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 20.2% in the second quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 172.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 114.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,166 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 20,864 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 94,528 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $83.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $669.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider William Wheaton sold 3,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $281,325.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,798.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $76,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,544 shares of company stock valued at $4,561,298. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.09.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

