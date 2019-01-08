New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EDU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. CLSA upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

NYSE:EDU opened at $58.62 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $108.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.20.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDU. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,768,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,543 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,092,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,983,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,553,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,016,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,253,000 after purchasing an additional 753,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.