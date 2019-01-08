NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR (NDVLY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

OTCMKTS NDVLY opened at $2.83 on Monday. NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $3.29.

NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR Company Profile

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, constructs, operates, manages, rents, and leases properties. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, Service, Infrastructure, Hotel Operations, Department Stores, and Others segments.

