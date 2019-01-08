Next.exchange Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,851.00 (NEXT)

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Next.exchange has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $7,851.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Next.exchange has traded 59.5% lower against the US dollar. One Next.exchange token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00003279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Next.exchange

Next.exchange (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 44,951,651 tokens. Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Next.exchange’s official website is next.exchange. The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Next.exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange.

Next.exchange Token Trading

Next.exchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Next.exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Next.exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

