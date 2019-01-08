NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Position Decreased by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $852,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 726.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 216,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,167,000 after purchasing an additional 190,318 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.15.

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $836,941.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,201,326.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $272,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,614 shares of company stock worth $16,234,695. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $172.28 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $145.10 and a 12 month high of $184.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.22.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.27%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

