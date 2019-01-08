Nice (NICE) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NICE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nice from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Nice to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nice from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nice to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.67.

Get Nice alerts:

NICE opened at $107.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Nice has a twelve month low of $84.49 and a twelve month high of $119.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nice had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $356.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.67 million. Analysts expect that Nice will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Nice during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,910,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Nice during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,560,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nice by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 486,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,738,000 after acquiring an additional 174,056 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nice by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,132,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,585,000 after acquiring an additional 170,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Nice by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 262,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after acquiring an additional 51,977 shares during the last quarter. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.