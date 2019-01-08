Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 74.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 283,438 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nielsen by 3.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,521,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,956,000 after acquiring an additional 781,199 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 59.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,051,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,365,000 after buying an additional 3,383,596 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 8.6% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 7,098,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,333,000 after buying an additional 562,000 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 89.7% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,511,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,444,000 after buying an additional 2,606,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 27.7% during the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 5,204,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,944,000 after buying an additional 1,128,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Nielsen from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

NLSN stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Nielsen had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nielsen news, SVP Jeffrey Charlton sold 6,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $174,014.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

