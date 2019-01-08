Nike (NKE) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NKE. Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nike to $87.06 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Nike to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Macquarie set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

NKE stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,853,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,730,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Nike has a 1 year low of $62.09 and a 1 year high of $86.04. The stock has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Nike had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nike will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $11,052,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,687,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,361,745.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $14,810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 284,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,089,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,839,908 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $325,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,299 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 2,572.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,791,717 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $151,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,676 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,309,879 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $449,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,009 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Nike by 963.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,498,265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $126,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,095,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,363,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

