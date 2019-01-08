Noku (NOKU) Price Down 36% This Week

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, Noku has traded 36% lower against the US dollar. Noku has a market cap of $586,645.00 and approximately $6,930.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noku token can now be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Noku alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024819 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.80 or 0.02162523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00165494 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00229119 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024612 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024581 BTC.

About Noku

Noku’s genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,980 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,082,253 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io.

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.