Norbord Inc (OSB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Norbord from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Norbord in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norbord in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

OSB opened at C$35.70 on Tuesday. Norbord has a 52 week low of C$31.87 and a 52 week high of C$58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$836.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$789.49 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Norbord will post 3.03000009541277 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Norbord’s payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

