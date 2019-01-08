Norbord (OSB) PT Lowered to C$45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Norbord (TSE:OSB) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Norbord from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norbord in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Norbord in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norbord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.50.

OSB traded up C$1.36 on Tuesday, reaching C$37.06. 196,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,152. Norbord has a fifty-two week low of C$31.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.69.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$836.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$789.49 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Norbord will post 3.03000009541277 earnings per share for the current year.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

