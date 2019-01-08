Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Position in Ball Co. (BLL)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,899 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total value of $327,150.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,006.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 16,647 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $840,673.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Ball and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.92.

NYSE:BLL opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

