Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,793 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,056,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 150,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP David K. Norton sold 32,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $478,907.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PBCT. FIG Partners began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $18.00 price target on shares of People’s United Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.06. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $20.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $398.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.65 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

