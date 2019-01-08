Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 7,700 Shares of Innospec Inc. (IOSP)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.08% of Innospec worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IOSP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Innospec by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,570,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,345,000 after buying an additional 399,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Innospec by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,957,000 after buying an additional 101,154 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 72,080 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,226,000 after purchasing an additional 64,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 527,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $62.30 on Tuesday. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.07 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. Innospec had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $363.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IOSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Innospec from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives, ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications, and oilfield chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives.

