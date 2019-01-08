Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will announce sales of $4.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.76 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $4.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $16.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.93 billion to $16.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.37 billion to $16.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion.

JWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Nordstrom from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nordstrom from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Wedbush raised Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $73.00 price target on Nordstrom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

In related news, VP Robert Sari sold 8,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $549,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,960 shares in the company, valued at $935,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 426.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JWN traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,424,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,470. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

