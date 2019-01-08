Nordstrom (JWN) Shares Gap Up to $48.16

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.89, but opened at $48.16. Nordstrom shares last traded at $49.02, with a volume of 2410376 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JWN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.40 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 51.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other Nordstrom news, VP Robert Sari sold 8,795 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $549,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth $24,713,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 60.8% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,478,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth $202,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.0% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 206,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,324,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

