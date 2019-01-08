North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 4,005 Shares of Psychemedics Corp. (PMD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 1.55% of Psychemedics worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Psychemedics by 30.3% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in shares of Psychemedics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 50,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Psychemedics by 10.9% during the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 87,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Psychemedics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 255,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Psychemedics by 388.7% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 288,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 229,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Psychemedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of Psychemedics stock opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. Psychemedics Corp. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $89.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Psychemedics had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $11.02 million during the quarter.

Psychemedics Company Profile

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time.

