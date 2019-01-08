North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.63 Million Position in U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (PRTS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,786,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,350 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 5.11% of U.S. Auto Parts Network worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 885,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 20,136 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the second quarter valued at $273,000. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Auto Parts Network alerts:

PRTS opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.17.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a positive return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $69.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.59 million.

In other U.S. Auto Parts Network news, Director Barry Phelps purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 102,486 shares in the company, valued at $127,082.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David Kanen sold 42,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $29,434.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,514 shares in the company, valued at $119,724.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,240,144 shares of company stock worth $2,663,725. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research note on Friday, November 30th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.63 Million Position in U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (PRTS)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/north-star-investment-management-corp-has-1-63-million-position-in-u-s-auto-parts-network-inc-prts.html.

About U.S. Auto Parts Network

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.