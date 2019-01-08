North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 80.7% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 6.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,065,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,904,000 after buying an additional 174,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,457,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,246,000 after buying an additional 1,123,288 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,653,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,220,000 after buying an additional 141,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $80.67.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KHC. BidaskClub upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

