Northern Trust (NTRS) Lowered to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $119.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.12.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $84.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $115.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.03). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,933,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,270 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,852,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,404 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,494,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,628,000 after purchasing an additional 939,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,444,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,577,366,000 after purchasing an additional 517,705 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 674,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,935,000 after purchasing an additional 385,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

