Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (NTOG) Shares Up 12.3%

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG) rose 12.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.64 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.64 ($0.03). Approximately 250,495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

About Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG)

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc engages in the exploitation and production of hydrocarbon resources in the Mid-Continent region of the United States and Egypt. The company holds 100% interests in the White Buffalo prospect covering an area of 6,000 mineral acres located in the Big Horn Basin, Wyoming; and 16.25% interests in the Verde prospect unit located in Colorado, as well as a 100% working interests in the Pine Mills project and the Mesquite prospect, and 50-75% working interests in other prospects in the Permian Basin located in Texas.

