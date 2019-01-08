Novocure Ltd (NVCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.52 Million

Brokerages expect that Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) will post sales of $67.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Novocure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.15 million to $68.10 million. Novocure posted sales of $53.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Novocure will report full-year sales of $245.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $245.55 million to $246.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $337.17 million, with estimates ranging from $333.32 million to $339.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Novocure.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Novocure had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.72%. The business had revenue of $64.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.61 million.

NVCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,450. Novocure has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -50.26 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 6.17.

In other news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 38,781 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,396,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novocure during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Novocure by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Novocure in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novocure during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novocure during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. operates as an oncology company. It enages in developing its propriety technoclogy, Tumor Treating Fields, which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cancer cell division, inhibiting tumor growth, and causing affected cancer cells to die. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St.

