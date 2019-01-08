Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Nu Skin’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past three months, thanks to dismal gross margins and adverse impacts from currency fluctuations. In fact, the company’s gross margin has been slipping since the past several quarters. This emerges as a considerable threat to profitability. Moreover, the company’s bottom-line in the third-quarter was hurt by foreign currency translation losses of almost 7 cents. Management expects currency translations to dent earnings in 2018. On the bright side, Nu Skin has been steadily gaining from expanding sales leaders and customers. Notably, these upsides aided third-quarter 2018 results, marking its fourth consecutive period of year-on-year top- and bottom-line increases. The company plans to further empower sales leaders through improved training and technological enhancements. Further, it relies on social media as well as product and marketing programs to widen customer reach.”

NUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.63.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.59. 7,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,845. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $88.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $675.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total value of $168,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $407,925. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

